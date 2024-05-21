Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville.

A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells CityNews officers were notified of a public disturbance at Bronte Village at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

A large group consisting mainly of teenagers was in the area, and at around 9:30 p.m., several of them began setting off fireworks at crowds and toward responding police officers.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police said Lakeshore Road from Bronte Road to East Street was closed while the officers disbursed the crowd, which was cleared by midnight.

Four male teenagers under the age of 18 were arrested. They’ve been charged with causing a disturbance.