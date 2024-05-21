Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Halton police
An officer with the Halton Regional Police Service. Photo: HRPS/Facebook.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 21, 2024 9:14 am.

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville.

A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells CityNews officers were notified of a public disturbance at Bronte Village at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

A large group consisting mainly of teenagers was in the area, and at around 9:30 p.m., several of them began setting off fireworks at crowds and toward responding police officers.

Related:

No physical injuries were reported.

Police said Lakeshore Road from Bronte Road to East Street was closed while the officers disbursed the crowd, which was cleared by midnight.

Four male teenagers under the age of 18 were arrested. They’ve been charged with causing a disturbance.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

0m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

4h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

3h ago

British man dies and several passengers are injured when turbulence hits a Singapore Airlines flight
British man dies and several passengers are injured when turbulence hits a Singapore Airlines flight

BANGKOK (AP) — A Singapore Airlines flight fell 6,000 feet in a span of a few minutes in severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean, the carrier said Tuesday, leaving a British man dead and more than two...

0m ago

Top Stories

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

0m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

4h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

3h ago

British man dies and several passengers are injured when turbulence hits a Singapore Airlines flight
British man dies and several passengers are injured when turbulence hits a Singapore Airlines flight

BANGKOK (AP) — A Singapore Airlines flight fell 6,000 feet in a span of a few minutes in severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean, the carrier said Tuesday, leaving a British man dead and more than two...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

15h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

23h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos