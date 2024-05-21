Patrick deWitt among three authors shortlisted for Leacock Medal for Humour

TORONTO — Internationally bestselling author Patrick deWitt is among the three finalists for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The $25,000 award goes to the best Canadian book of literary humour published in the previous year.

DeWitt made the short list for “The Librarianist,” which tells the life story of a retired librarian who volunteers at a senior’s centre.

Also nominated is Ali Bryan for “Coq,” a family dramedy set on a group trip to Paris.

Deborah Willis rounds out the short list with “Girlfriend on Mars,” a novel about a woman competing on a reality show to land a spot on a rocket ship to the red planet — and the boyfriend she plans to leave behind.

The award will be handed out on June 22, and runners-up will receive $5,000 apiece.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press