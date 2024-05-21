Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man accused of pulling off a renovation scam that cost potential customers thousands of dollars in lost deposits.

Investigators say between April 2023 and November 2023, residents in Peel signed contracts and handed deposits totaling $37,000 over to a man representing a company called TRT Masonry & General Contracting.

But after signing the contracts and handing over the money, police say no work was performed and the man, and money, vanished.

On Thursday, May 16, police arrested Trisztan Tarnoci and charged him with defrauding the public and possession of property obtained by crime.

“In every instance, Trisztan Tarnoci promised to provide a service, signed a contract, collected a deposit, and failed to provide said service or return the deposit,” a police release alleges.

Police are reminding the public to always ask for personal referrals, check online reviews, and verify credentials before signing any contracts or handing money over to a contractor.