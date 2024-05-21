Statistics Canada to release April inflation report this morning

Statistics Canada is set to release its April consumer price index report this morning. Shoppers browse product outside a shop, in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its April consumer price index report this morning.

Economists expect Canada’s annual inflation rate fell slightly last month from 2.9 per cent in March.

RBC is forecasting prices were 2.7 per cent higher in April compared with a year ago.

The Bank of Canada will have a close eye on today’s report as it gears up for its interest rate decision on June 5. 

Financial markets are leaning toward a July rate cut, but economists say new inflation figures will help solidify expectations.

The Bank of Canada has signalled it is inching closer to cutting interest rates, but it wants to see the downward momentum in inflation sustained for longer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

13h ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

1m ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

12h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

14h ago

