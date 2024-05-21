Trump-backed legislator, county sheriff face off for McCarthy’s vacant US House seat in California

FILE - Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks during a news conference in Visalia, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023. Boudreaux and State Assembly member Vince Fong, both Republicans, are vying for the vacant 20th Congressional District seat in the state's Central Valley farm belt. That's the seat formerly held by Kevin McCarthy. (Ron Holman/The Times-Delta via AP, File) © Visalia Times-Delta, 2023

By Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 1:05 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 1:12 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California legislator backed by former President Donald Trump and a county sheriff promising to fight for tougher border security are matched in a special election Tuesday to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January.

State Assembly member Vince Fong and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, both Republicans, are vying for the vacant 20th Congressional District seat in the state’s Central Valley farm belt. The district, which cuts through parts of Bakersfield and Fresno, is the most strongly Republican House seat in heavily Democratic California.

Because of Trump’s involvement, the race will be watched as a possible proxy vote on the former president’s clout as he heads toward an all-but-certain matchup against President Joe Biden in November.

Trump endorsed Fong in February, calling him “a true Republican.” Boudreaux’s supporters include Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, and Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield, Fong’s home turf.

Republicans occupy only 11 of the state’s 52 U.S. House seats. With the district once held by McCarthy remaining in GOP hands, it will give Republicans 12 seats in the state delegation and boost the party’s fragile edge in Congress by a single vote.

There are 217 Republicans in the House, 213 Democrats and five vacancies, including McCarthy’s former seat.

The special election only covers the time remaining in McCarthy’s term. Fong and Boudreaux will reprise their contest again in November for a full, two-year term in the district, though the winner of the special election will gain the advantage of incumbency.

A light turnout is expected. Mail-in voting for the special election began last month.

Some voters might be confused, since Fong and Boudreaux already have appeared on two House ballots this year — the March 5 statewide primary for the full House term, and the March 19 primary in the special election to fill out McCarthy’s term.

The two conservative Republicans and Trump supporters occupy much of the same policy terrain. Boudreaux has been spotlighting his decades of law-and-order experience and is promising to harden the nation’s porous border. Fong also promises to “end the chaos” at the border with Mexico while prioritizing water and energy needs in the farm belt.

Fong, a onetime McCarthy aide who also has the former speaker’s endorsement, entered the contest with advantages beyond endorsements from Trump and McCarthy.

Fong carried 42% of the vote in the March primary election, Boudreaux nearly 26%, with the remainder divided among other candidates. Fong hails from the most populous part of the district, Kern County, and he has outraised the sheriff by about 3-to-1 in campaign funds, according to federal records through the end of March.

McCarthy’s dramatic fall in the House — he is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job — left behind a messy race to succeed him that exposed rivalries within his own party. He has worked behind the scenes to promote Fong’s candidacy — a political action committee linked to McCarthy steered over $700,000 into the 20th District contest to boost Fong’s campaign.

McCarthy resigned last year after being ousted in the House.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

10h ago

2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police
2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

2h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

9h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

11h ago

Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

10h ago

2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police
2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

2h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

9h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

7h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

15h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos