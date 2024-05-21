Trump campaign calls Cannes film ‘The Apprentice’ ‘blatantly false,’ vows legal action

Gabriel Sherman, from left, Maria Bakalova, director Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan, and Martin Donovan pose for photographers upon departure from premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 4:37 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 4:42 am.

CANNES, France (AP) — Donald Trump’s reelection campaign called “The Apprentice,” a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, “pure fiction” and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Steven Cheung, Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that the Trump team will be file a lawsuit “to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers.”

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked,” Cheung said.

“The Apprentice,” which premiered Monday in Cannes, stars Sebastian Stan as Trump. The central relationship of the movie is between Trump and Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the defense attorney who was chief counsel to Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s Senate investigations of suspected communists.

In the film, directed by the Iranian Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, Cohn is depicted as a longtime mentor to Trump, coaching him in the ruthlessness of New York City politics and business. Early on, Cohn aided the Trump Organization when it was being sued by the federal government for racial discrimination in housing.

“The Apprentice,” which is labeled as inspired by true events, portrays Trump’s dealings with Cohn as a Faustian bargain that guided his rise as a businessman and, later, as a politician. Stan’s Trump is initially a more naive real estate striver, soon transformed by Cohn’s education.

The film notably contains a scene depicting Trump raping his wife, Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova). In Ivana Trump’s 1990 divorce deposition, she stated that Trump raped her. Trump denied the allegation and Ivana Trump later said she didn’t mean it literally, but rather that she had felt violated.

That scene and others make “The Apprentice” a potentially explosive big-screen drama in the midst of the U.S. presidential election. The film is for sale in Cannes, so it doesn’t yet have a release date.

After the premiere, Abbasi addressed the Cannes audience, saying “there is no nice metaphorical way to deal with the rising wave of fascism.”

“The good people have been quiet for too long,” he said. “So I think it’s time to make movies relevant. It’s time to make movies political again.”

Listing wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, Abbasi, whose previous film “Holy Spider” depicted a serial killer murdering women in Iran, warned of trouble ahead.

“In the time of turmoil, there’s this tendency to look inwards, to bury your head deep in the sand, look inside and hope for the best — hope for the best, hope for the storm to get away,” Abbasi said. “But the storm is not going to get away. The storm is coming. The worst times are coming.”

The film’s premiere unfolded while Trump’s hush money trial continued in New York.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

13h ago

2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police
2 people stabbed south of High Park: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say
Woman dead after stabbing in central Mississauga hotel, police say

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a central Mississauga property just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

12h ago

Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft
Feds announce national plan to fight auto theft

The federal government announced a countrywide plan on fighting auto theft on Monday. In a press conference in Brampton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the National Action Plan on Combatting...

14h ago

