UK court rules that extension of UK police powers to intervene in protests is unlawful

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court ruled Tuesday that new regulations that gave U.K. police more powers to intervene in protests were unlawful.

Campaign group Liberty brought legal action against the British government over a law passed last year that lowered the threshold for what is considered “serious disruption” to community life caused by a protest.

The 2023 Public Order Act broadened the definition of “serious disruption” from “significant” and “prolonged” disturbance to individuals or an organization to “more than minor.”

Authorities introduced the changes by a process called statutory instrument, which faces less scrutiny, after Parliament rejected them earlier. The measures targeted environmental activists who have staged disruptive protests in recent years on busy highways and roads in the U.K. and beyond to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary at the time, told lawmakers last year that the measures would allow ordinary people to drive or get to work on time free from obstruction from a “selfish minority.”

Two judges ruled Tuesday that the Home Office acted outside of its powers and failed to carry out a fair consultation process.

Akiko Hart, Liberty’s director, said the ruling was a “huge victory for democracy.”

“These dangerous powers were rejected by Parliament yet still sneaked through the back door with the clear intention of stopping protesters that the government did not personally agree with,” Hart said.

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

2h ago

Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott
Independent grocers see uptick in business during Loblaw boycott

Some independent grocers and farmers say they're seeing a boost in business during the Loblaw boycott in May.

16h ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

2h ago

Four Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday

Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday. Twenty-two-year-old Amandeep Singh appeared via video link for his first...

33m ago

