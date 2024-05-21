US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 4:12 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Situation Room by George Stephanopoulos and Lisa Dickey – contributor, narrated by George Stephanopoulos, Peter Ganim and Elisabeth Rodgers (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Total Money Makeover Updated and Expanded by Dave Ramsey, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

6. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Bits and Pieces by Whoopi Goldberg, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

9. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

3. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

4. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

5. On Her Watch by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

6. Think Twice by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. Swamp Spies by Jana DeLeon, performed by Cassandra Campbell (Audible Studios)

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

10. Maybe This Time by Cara Bastone, performed by Zoë Chao, Noah Reid, Josh Hurley, Beata Pozniak, Jim Seybert, Emily Lawrence, Tina Wolstencroft, Petrea Burchard, Joel Simler, Aaron Shedlock, Christian Barillas, Eric Yves Garcia, Alex Picard, Lorrie Grant and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

5h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

20m ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

5h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

5h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

20m ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

22h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos