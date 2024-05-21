Vatican makes fresh overture to China, reaffirms that Catholic Church is no threat to sovereignty

Shangai Bishop Joseph Shen Bin, left, talks with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin during an international conference to celebrate "100 years since the Concilium Sinense: between history and the present" celebrating the First Council of the Catholic Church in China, organized by the Pontifical Urbaniana University, in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 8:33 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 8:42 am.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican made another big overture to China on Tuesday, reaffirming it poses no threat to Beijing’s sovereignty and admitting that Catholic Western missionaries had made “errors” in past centuries in their zeal to convert the Chinese faithful.

The Vatican hosted the head of China’s bishops conference to an unprecedented, high-level commemoration of a landmark 1924 meeting that affirmed the need for foreign missionaries in China to give way to local leaders of the Catholic Church.

The presence of Shanghai Bishop Joseph Shen Bin alongside the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the Pontifical Urbaniana University was in itself noteworthy. It marked the first time in memory that a mainland bishop has been allowed by Beijing to participate in a public Vatican event as the keynote speaker.

It was also significant given the controversy over Shen’s 2023 appointment. Pope Francis in July was forced to recognize China’s unilateral appointment of Shen as bishop of Shanghai. The appointment seemingly violated the Holy See’s 2018 accord with Beijing over bishop appointments.

Francis opened the conference with a video message in which he made no mention of recent troubles but instead pointed to the 1924 meeting in Shanghai as a turning point for Vatican-China relations. The first and only Chinese church council, he said, recognized that the church in China must “increasingly have a Chinese face.”

“But the Council of Shanghai did not only serve to forget the erroneous approaches that had prevailed in previous times,” Francis said. “The participants of the first Chinese Council looked to the future. And their future is our present.”

It was a reference to the French, Italian and other Western missionary religious orders that evangelized China over the centuries but refused to cede leadership authority to local Chinese clergy. Their attitudes helped fuel the anti-Western and anti-Christian sentiment behind the Boxer Rebellion, which aimed to rid China of foreign influences.

The Vatican has been working for years to try to improve relations with China that were officially severed over seven decades ago when the Communists came to power. The aim is to unite the country’s estimated 12 million Catholics, who were divided into an official, state-recognized church and an underground church that stayed loyal to Rome.

Relations had long been stymied over China’s insistence on its exclusive right to name bishops as a matter of national sovereignty, while the Vatican insisted on the pope’s exclusive right to name the successors of the original Apostles.

The 2018 deal sought to find a middle ground, though the Vatican has flagged repeated violations and Rome has acknowledged it was a bad deal but the only one it could get. It was signed at a time in which China was tightening controls on all religions, especially Christianity and Islam, which are viewed as foreign imports and potential challengers to Communist authority.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

2m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

4h ago

Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville
Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville. A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells...

43m ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

2m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

updated

4h ago

Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville
Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville. A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells...

43m ago

Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough
Man wanted in sexual assault on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Authorities were called to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area just...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

15h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

23h ago

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos