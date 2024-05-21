Victims of UK’s infected blood scandal to start receiving final compensation payments this year

By Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 10:13 am.

LONDON (AP) — Victims of the U.K.’s infected blood scandal, in which tens of thousands of people were infected by contaminated blood or blood products provided by the public health service, will start receiving their final compensation payments this year, the government said Tuesday.

Officials announced the compensation plans a day after the publication of a damning report that found civil servants and doctors exposed patients to unacceptable risks by giving them blood transfusions or blood products tainted with HIV or hepatitis from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

The report said successive U.K. governments refused to admit wrongdoing and tried to cover up the scandal, in which an estimated 3,000 people died after receiving the contaminated blood or blood products.

In total, the report said about 30,000 people were infected with HIV or hepatitis C, a kind of liver infection, over the period. The scandal is seen as the deadliest disaster in the history of Britain’s state-run National Health Service since its inception in 1948.

Cabinet Office Minister John Glen told lawmakers on Tuesday that he recognized that “time is of the essence” as he announced that many victims will receive a further interim compensation of 210,000 pounds ($267,000) within 90 days, ahead of the establishment of the full payment plan.

He also announced that friends and family of those infected would also be eligible to claim compensation.

Authorities made a first interim payment of 100,000 pounds in 2022 to each survivor and bereaved partner. Glen did not confirm the total cost of the compensation package, though it is reported to be more than 10 billion pounds ($12.7 billion).

Campaigners have fought for decades to bring official failings to light and secure government compensation. The inquiry was finally approved in 2017, and over the past four years it reviewed evidence from more than 5,000 witnesses and over 100,000 documents.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for the “decades-long moral failure at the heart of our national life” on Monday. The long-awaited report marked “a day of shame for the British state,” he said.

Many of those affected were people with hemophilia, a condition affecting the blood’s ability to clot. In the 1970s, patients were given a new treatment from the United States that contained plasma from high-risk donors, including prison inmates, who were paid to give blood.

Because manufacturers of the treatment mixed plasma from thousands of donations, one infected donor would compromise the whole batch.

The report said around 1,250 people with bleeding disorders, including 380 children, were infected with HIV -tainted blood products. Three-quarters of them have died. Up to 5,000 others who received the blood products developed chronic hepatitis C.

An estimated 26,800 others were also infected with hepatitis C after receiving blood transfusions, often given in hospitals after childbirth, surgery or an accident, the report said.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

2m ago

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

1h ago

Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township
Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township

Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Enforcement Team seized a loaded homemade gun from a teenager in the Township of King on Sunday. The personally manufactured firearm, also known as a "ghost" firearm,...

48m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

2m ago

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

1h ago

Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township
Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township

Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Enforcement Team seized a loaded homemade gun from a teenager in the Township of King on Sunday. The personally manufactured firearm, also known as a "ghost" firearm,...

48m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

16h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos