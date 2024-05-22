A UK lawmaker is back at work after losing his hands and feet to sepsis

FILE - The Conservative Party's Craig Mackinlay, right, waves after winning the count for the South Thanet seat beside, from left, Nigel Farage the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Al Murray a comedian who performs as "The Pub Landlord" at the Winter Gardens in Margate, south east England, on May 8, 2015. Conservative legislator Craig Mackinlay was returning to work on Wednesday, six months after sepsis put him in a coma and forced the amputation of his hands and feet. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 6:42 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 6:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker was returning to work Wednesday, six months after sepsis put him in a coma and forced the amputation of his hands and feet.

Conservative legislator Craig Mackinlay was due to take his seat in the House of Commons for the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session, with his wife and 4-year-old daughter watching from the public gallery.

Mackinlay, 57, recounted in a series of interviews how he was taken to hospital on Sept. 28 after feeling ill. At the hospital, he said, he turned “bright blue” as sepsis caused clotting that stopped blood getting to his limbs.

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when the immune system overreacts and starts to damage the body’s tissues and organs.

Suffering from septic shock, Mackinlay was put in an induced coma and his wife was told he had a 5% chance of survival.

When he awoke after 16 days, he said his limbs had turned black and were hard “like plastic.” His hands and feet became “desiccated, clenched and drying,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

On Dec. 1, his hands and feet were amputated.

“They managed to save above the elbows and above the knees,” he told the BBC. “So you might say I’m lucky.”

Mackinlay, who has represented the South Thanet district of southeast England in Parliament since 2015, said he plans to run to become a member of Parliament again when an election is called later in the year.

He said he wants to be known as “the bionic MP.”

Mackinlay plans to campaign for greater awareness of the signs of sepsis — and for Britain’s state-funded National Health Service, which treated him and saved his life — to offer better treatment and prosthetics to people who have lost more than one limb.

“People can’t believe how cheerful I have been,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “I have not had much to be cheerful about but that’s my nature. There’s not much you can do about it so there’s not much point in getting upset about it.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

2h ago

Man shot, critically injured in Toronto
Man shot, critically injured in Toronto

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just...

42m ago

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling. A new Leger survey found that almost 30...

1h ago

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

1h ago

Top Stories

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

2h ago

Man shot, critically injured in Toronto
Man shot, critically injured in Toronto

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just...

42m ago

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling. A new Leger survey found that almost 30...

1h ago

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

12h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

14h ago

3:00
High school power lifter breaking records 
High school power lifter breaking records 

Defying the odds and breaking records. Samantha Dunkley from Brampton is doing both. Brandon Rowe with how the power lifter is hoping to inspire others along the way.

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos