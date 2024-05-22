Fifty-five per cent of Proline bettors had Oilers advancing past Canucks

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 4:26 pm.

Proline bettors expected the Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Western Conference final but not the manner in which they did.

Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday night to win that second-round playoff series in seven games. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 55 per cent of bettors had Edmonton winning the game but only 33 per cent of the money was on the game being under 5.5 goals.

Edmonton will visit the Dallas Stars to open the conference final Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Florida and New York Rangers will square off in the Eastern Conference final. The Panthers advanced with a 2-1 win over Boston on Friday night to dispatch the Bruins in six games.

Fifty-four per cent of players picked Florida to win while 49 per cent had the game going under 5.5 total goals. And 48 per cent correctly had the Bruins +1.5.

In NBA playoff action, the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Denver Nuggets, downing the defending champions 98-90 in the seventh and deciding game of their series Sunday night. Only 43 per cent of bettors correctly took Minnesota to win while just 20 per cent of wagers were on the under 203.5 total points but 80 per cent of players were right in taking Nikola Jokic over 12.5 rebounds.

And 72 per cent correctly picked Jokic over 50.5 points-rebounds-assists. The Denver centre finished with 34 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Xander Schaufelle captured the PGA Championship for his career major win, finishing a stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. Schaufelle was the sixth-most popular wagered on player to win the tournament but 85 per cent of Proline players correctly picked Tiger Woods to miss the cut.

A Proline retail customer won $5,820 from a $10 bet on an eight-leg MLS parlay while another claimed $2,740 from a $10 wager on an eight-leg EPL parlay. A digital player turned a $10 bet into a $5,082 windfall from a 12-leg major league baseball parlay while another won $706 on a $5 bet on a nine-leg parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

