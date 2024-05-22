French President Emmanuel Macron flies to New Caledonia amid ongoing unrest

FILE - Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia, Wednesday May 15, 2024. Using backhoes to shove aside charred vehicles, French security forces worked Sunday, May 19, 2024, to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French South Pacific island where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. (AP Photo/Nicolas Job, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 8:29 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 8:43 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron flew to New Caledonia Wednesday in a bid to find a political solution to the riots that have rocked the French archipelago in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, some 16,000 kilometers (10,000 miles) from metropolitan France.

The unrest has raised new questions about Macron’s handling of France’s colonial legacy. There have been decades of tensions between Indigenous Kanaks, who seek independence for the territory of 270,000 people, and descendants of colonists and others who settled on the island and who want to remain part of France.

The unrest erupted May 13 as the French legislature in Paris debated amending the French Constitution to make changes to New Caledonia voter lists. Opponents fear the measure will benefit pro-France politicians in New Caledonia and further marginalize the Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies and widespread discrimination.

Macron is expected to land Thursday morning in New Caledonia, where the presidential Elysee Palace said that he will focus on restoring order and facilitating dialogue among local leaders, and to discuss the significant reconstruction needed after violence has caused damage estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of euros (dollars).

Macron’s objectives also include expressing solidarity with the territory’s inhabitants, thanking security forces, and meeting with local leaders to discuss reconstruction and political issues. Macron has long been actively engaged in New Caledonia’s political landscape, particularly in facilitating dialogue between pro-independence and pro-France factions. His efforts culminated in a 2018 referendum in which New Caledonians voted to remain part of France by a narrow margin.

The New Caledonia High Commission Wednesday reported that 1,050 reinforcements from the gendarmerie, police, and civil security have been deployed, over 90 roadblocks have been dismantled, more than 280 rioters have been arrested, 84 police officers and gendarmes have been injured, and no new fatalities have been reported. Six people have died in the violence so far, including two gendarmes.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

3h ago

Man shot, critically injured in Toronto
Man shot, critically injured in Toronto

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just...

2h ago

Thunderstorms possible in Toronto, GTA with chance of tornado in central Ontario
Thunderstorms possible in Toronto, GTA with chance of tornado in central Ontario

The current weather conditions could pave the way for strong thunderstorms in Toronto and parts of the GTA, with the risk of a tornado in central Ontario. Toronto is expected to see a daytime high of...

39m ago

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling. A new Leger survey found that almost 30...

3h ago

Top Stories

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

3h ago

Man shot, critically injured in Toronto
Man shot, critically injured in Toronto

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just...

2h ago

Thunderstorms possible in Toronto, GTA with chance of tornado in central Ontario
Thunderstorms possible in Toronto, GTA with chance of tornado in central Ontario

The current weather conditions could pave the way for strong thunderstorms in Toronto and parts of the GTA, with the risk of a tornado in central Ontario. Toronto is expected to see a daytime high of...

39m ago

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling. A new Leger survey found that almost 30...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

13h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

15h ago

3:00
High school power lifter breaking records 
High school power lifter breaking records 

Defying the odds and breaking records. Samantha Dunkley from Brampton is doing both. Brandon Rowe with how the power lifter is hoping to inspire others along the way.

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos