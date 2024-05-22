From Zambia to Afghanistan, WFP warns El Niño’s extreme weather is causing a surge in hunger

An Afghan couple sit near to their damaged home after heavy flooding in Ghor province in western Afghanistan Saturday, May 18, 2024. Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in Ghor province in western Afghanistan killed dozens of people and dozens remain missing, a Taliban official said on Saturday, adding the death toll was based on preliminary reports and might rise. (AP Photo/Omid Haqjoo)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 2:27 pm.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Extreme weather attributed to the El Niño phenomenon is causing a surge in hunger in several countries, including Zambia and Afghanistan, the UN’s World Food Programme said Wednesday, and called on donors for much-needed help.

El Nino is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and studies say climate change is making them stronger.

Tens of millions of people in southern Africa rely on the weather to grow food to feed themselves.

In a statement, the WFP warned that southern Africa was the “epicenter of the crisis” after a cycle of floods and drought has battered the region over the last three years. Three countries, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia, are the worst affected and have seen between 40-80% of their staple corn crops wiped out by drought this season, leaving millions impacted, according to the UN food agency.

The WFP said executive director Cindy McCain had traveled to Zambia and seen how “severe drought has wiped out harvests in a region where 70% of the population relies on agriculture to survive.”

“We can’t ask millions to wait for the next harvest season — a year from now — to put food on their tables,” McCain said in a statement. “These families need our support today while we help to build a more resilient future.”

WFP said its “teams have started to respond but US$409 million are needed for six months to assist 4.8 million people in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.”

Other countries, including Congo and Afghanistan, are facing similar problems due to changing weather conditions which have led to destroyed crops, livestock deaths and displaced people, causing a surge in hunger, the agency said in a separate statement.

This comes as hunger crises caused by conflict in Gaza and Sudan are already stretching the agency’s aid capacity.

The WFP’s call for aid came days after the regional Southern African Development Community made a plea for help after a special virtual meeting of leaders and government officials to discuss the impact of the extreme weather.

In a joint statement, the southern African countries said the region needed $5.5 billion to help more than 61 million people.

There had been a “multifaceted and cascading impact of the El Niño-induced drought and floods across multiple sectors,” the regional bloc said, noting how it had caused other problems, such as contributing to large and deadly outbreaks of the water-born cholera disease. Countries that depend on hydroelectric generators, like Zambia, are struggling to produce enough electricity because of the drought.

Alongside El Niño, the southern African region has recently seen a series of tropical cyclones that scientists said were likely made stronger and wetter by human-caused climate change and the increase in global temperatures.

While the African continent contributes the least to climate change, it is expected to suffer the most. Poorer countries are generally not as well-equipped to deal with the impact.

Even before the floods and drought, food insecurity and malnutrition were already at alarming levels in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia and humanitarian assistance had stalled because of funding shortages for aid, WFP said.

The three countries have all declared national disasters over this year’s drought, and others have provided equally grim assessments.

The United Nations humanitarian agency said this month that around half of Zimbabwe’s population of 15 million needed “lifesaving and life-sustaining” help because of the drought.

Last week, the Action Against Hunger non-profit warned that “a hunger crisis may be imminent” in Kenya in East Africa after catastrophic floods displaced more than 250,000 people.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

13m ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain, and a risk of a tornado in...

8m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

2h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

26m ago

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

13m ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain, and a risk of a tornado in...

8m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

2h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 

16h ago

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

19h ago

3:40
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers

Organizers are extending the month-long boycott of Loblaw stores. Find out for how long. Plus, the door opens wider to a possible interest rate cut, and Scarlett Johansson accuses Chat GPT of ripping off her voice. Fil Martino explains.

21h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

21h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos