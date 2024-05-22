Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

Police investigate after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the west end.
Police investigate after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the west end. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted May 22, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 5:53 pm.

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released by police.

