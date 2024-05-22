Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday.

Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m.

The man was located with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks, approximately 6’0 tall, and wearing all black.