NAACP fund seeks to close Black voter registration and turnout gaps ahead of the November election

By Ayanna Alexander, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 3:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP on Wednesday announced that nonprofits engaged in a variety of voter-engagement efforts can apply for grant funding that helps local organizations register voters, boost turnout and guard against minority disenfranchisement.

The leading civil rights organization said it hopes to raise $15 million for its Building Community Voice Fund. Dominik Whitehead, the NAACP’s vice president of campaigns, said it was created as a response to numerous attacks on voting rights that followed a significant jump in Black voter turnout during the 2020 presidential election.

“We know that this election cycle is really crucial and it’s on the backs of every Black voter,” he said.

Money from the fund is intended to focus primarily on voter outreach efforts related to local elections, such as those for school board, city council, sheriff and district attorney, as well as local ballot measures.

It was launched in 2022 to help boost voter outreach efforts related to the district attorney’s race in Shelby County, Tennessee, which includes Memphis and is more than 50% Black. The previous district attorney had a track record for disproportionately charging minority youth, Whitehead said.

The fund expanded in the two years since and now provides money to groups in 18 states, including Florida, Texas and the presidential swing states of Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Within those states, there are also a number of eligible counties that will be considered, most of which have a significant percentage of Black voters.

Whitehead said the NAACP chose the states and localities to fund through an analysis that identified registration gaps for Black voters and places where Black voter turnout could be increased. He said the organization is halfway toward meeting its fundraising goal and nonprofits can apply for the money through June.

Ayanna Alexander, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. Environment Canada issued...

2m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

4h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. Environment Canada issued...

2m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

4h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 

18h ago

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

21h ago

3:40
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers

Organizers are extending the month-long boycott of Loblaw stores. Find out for how long. Plus, the door opens wider to a possible interest rate cut, and Scarlett Johansson accuses Chat GPT of ripping off her voice. Fil Martino explains.

22h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

23h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos