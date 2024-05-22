New secretary of state and construction authority leader confirmed by the New York Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Senate confirmed two former state lawmakers Wednesday to lead the Department of State and the state’s public finance and construction authority.

Senators confirmed Walter T. Mosley as secretary of state and Robert J. Rodriguez, formerly secretary of state, as president and chief executive officer of the Dormitory Authority of the state of New York. Both are former assemblymen.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, had nominated Mosley early this month to replace Rodriguez.

As secretary of state, Mosley is primarily responsible for regulating certain businesses and professions in the state, as well as keeping track of state records and local laws. The Democrat represented parts of Brooklyn when he served in the state Assembly from 2013 to 2020.

Rodriguez will oversee the agency that helps provide finance and construction services to universities, courts and other public facilities. The agency also oversaw a state cannabis program that helped disadvantaged people start legal cannabis businesses in New York, which came under scrutiny in recent months.

Rodriguez was appointed to the role by the agency’s board of directors, and began working in an acting role on May 8.

State Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat who voted for both candidates, said she’s known them for many years and is pleased they are continuing in public service.

“I believe that both men know exactly what they’re walking into,” she said during floor deliberations.

Maysoon Khan, The Associated Press