Person fatally shot by Washington state trooper during altercation on I-5 identified as Idaho man

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 5:57 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 6:13 pm.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The person who was fatally shot by a Washington state trooper during an altercation on Interstate 5 north of Seattle last week has been identified as an Idaho man.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was 31-year-old Marvin Arellano of Nampa, the Daily Herald reported. The office determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The state patrol responded to a report of a man with a hammer on the shoulder of northbound I-5 in Everett on Thursday. While in a car, the man started ramming into a Department of Transportation contractor vehicle that had a lift operating over a slough with two contractors on board, investigators said previously.

Law enforcement officials said Arellano then attacked the road workers and a responding trooper, who shot him. Arellano died at the scene despite efforts by law enforcement to help him, according to officials. One of the contract workers was injured.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which investigates police use of force, did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday from The Associated Press seeking an update on the investigation.

The name of the trooper has not been released.

Top Stories

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

1h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

1h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

2h ago

