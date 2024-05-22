Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke joins Meta advisory council along with other tech leaders

Shopify founder and chief executive Tobi Lutke is seen in the company's Montreal office, Wednesday, February 18, 2015. Lutke has joined a council Facebook and Instagram's parent company has set up to advise its leadership.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 2:37 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 2:42 pm.

TORONTO — Shopify Inc.’s founder and chief executive Tobi Lütke has joined a group that Facebook and Instagram’s parent company has set up to advise its leadership.

Meta Platforms Inc. says the head of the Ottawa-based e-commerce business has joined a council called the Meta Advisory Group.

Rounding out the group are the chief executive of payments platform Stripe Patrick Collison, technology investor Charlie Songhurst and former GitHub chief executive Nat Friedman.

Meta’s website says the group will periodically meet with the company’s management team

Meta spokesman Ryan Moore says the quartet’s goal will be to offer insights and recommendations on technological advancements and innovation.

He says the members will also advise Meta on growth opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain, and a risk of a tornado in...

5m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

2h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

23m ago

