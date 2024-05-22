Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke joins Meta advisory council along with other tech leaders

TORONTO — Shopify Inc.’s founder and chief executive Tobi Lütke has joined a group that Facebook and Instagram’s parent company has set up to advise its leadership.

Meta Platforms Inc. says the head of the Ottawa-based e-commerce business has joined a council called the Meta Advisory Group.

Rounding out the group are the chief executive of payments platform Stripe Patrick Collison, technology investor Charlie Songhurst and former GitHub chief executive Nat Friedman.

Meta’s website says the group will periodically meet with the company’s management team

Meta spokesman Ryan Moore says the quartet’s goal will be to offer insights and recommendations on technological advancements and innovation.

He says the members will also advise Meta on growth opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press