Stenhouse fined $75,000 by NASCAR, Busch avoids penalty for post All-Star race fight

Driver Kyle Busch, right, gives autographs before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 8:32 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 8:42 am.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 by NASCAR on Wednesday for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse’s father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely.

Busch was not penalized for his action in the Sunday night race.

The two tangled on the first lap and then Busch seemed to deliberately wreck Stenhouse on the second lap. Stenhouse parked his damaged Chevrolet in Busch’s pit stall, where it had to be towed away by NASCAR.

He also foreshadowed that he’d be back after the race to confront Busch. The two did exchange brief words before Stenhouse landed a right hook and a melee broke out.

NASCAR on Wednesday also suspended Stenhouse mechanic Clint Myrick for eight races and engine tuner Keith Matthews for four races.

Stenhouse in the fight vowed to wreck Busch this Sunday during the Coca-Cola 600, to which Busch replied “bring it.”

But Busch’s car owner isn’t taking the threat lightly. Richard Childress vowed to fight Stenhouse himself if he goes near Busch’s car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

The Associated Press


