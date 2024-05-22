Technology and business consulting company CGI names François Boulanger as next CEO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 10:01 am.

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. says François Boulanger will be promoted to the role of president and chief executive, effective Oct. 1.

Boulanger, who will also join the company’s board of directors, will replace George Schindler, who will retire from the top job on Sept. 30.

The technology and business consulting company says Schindler will continue to serve on the CGI board.

CGI says Schindler will also serve as strategic adviser to founder and executive chairman Serge Godin during a transition period.

Boulanger has been CGI’s president and chief operating officer since October 2022 and served as the company’s chief financial officer before that.

Godin says the company has been planning for a seamless CEO succession for several years and that it is an opportune time for Boulanger to step in and lead the company into the future.

