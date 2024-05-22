WestJet calls for full federal review of aviation funding model

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech pauses for a portrait at the airline's headquarters in Calgary, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 2:20 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 2:26 pm.

CALGARY — The CEO of WestJet Airlines says he is calling for a full federal government review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.

Alexis von Hoensbroech told a Calgary business audience Wednesday that Canada’s “user pay” model for aviation infrastructure needs rethinking in light of ongoing public concerns about air travel affordability.

Canada’s major airports are all operated on federally owned lands by private, not-for-profit organizations.

They must pay rent to the federal government based on a proportion of their revenues.

Airports earn money by charging fees to airlines, to businesses like restaurants and to passengers through ticket surcharges such as “airport improvement fees.”

Von Hoensbroech says these charges drive up the cost of flying in Canada. He says WestJet believes the federal government should stop collecting airport rents in order to make travel more affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain, and a risk of a tornado in...

5m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

2h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

23m ago

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

10m ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions; tornado risk for some GTA areas

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain, and a risk of a tornado in...

5m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

2h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 

16h ago

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

19h ago

3:40
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers

Organizers are extending the month-long boycott of Loblaw stores. Find out for how long. Plus, the door opens wider to a possible interest rate cut, and Scarlett Johansson accuses Chat GPT of ripping off her voice. Fil Martino explains.

21h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

21h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos