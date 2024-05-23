Black Lives Matter activist loses lawsuit against Los Angeles police over ‘swatting’ hoax response

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, Melina Abdullah speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. Abdullah on Thursday, May 23, 2024, lost her lawsuit against the city's police department over its handling of hoax calls that brought a large law enforcement response to her home four years ago. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 5:21 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 5:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leading Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles on Thursday lost her lawsuit against the city’s police department over its handling of hoax phone calls that brought a large law enforcement response to her home.

Police have said three teens driven by racial hatred were behind so-called swatting calls across the country, including two in 2020 and 2021 to the Los Angeles home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-LA and a Cal State LA professor. “Swatting” refers to a phony emergency call made to send police to a particular address without cause.

Abdullah, a prominent police critic, condemned the Los Angeles Police Department responses to her residence, which included armed SWAT officers surrounding her house and ordering her to come outside through a loudspeaker.

She sued the the department for its actions during the Aug. 12, 2020, incident, which she said left her and her three children fearing for their lives. A jury found the LAPD and the city were not liable, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said.

“We lost,” BLM-LA said on the social platform X. “The judge and the jury — which had no Black people — vote against us and for police violence. We will keep fighting.”

There was no immediate response to a voicemail seeking comment that was left on Abdullah’s cellphone. Her attorney, Erin Darling, said a statement would be released later.

During the trial, police Sergeant James Mankey, one of the defendants, said authorities received a call about a hostage situation at the activist’s home. Mankey told jurors he ordered officers to approach the property in tactical gear even though he was “70%” certain they were responding to a hoax, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The sergeant said he didn’t want to take the chance of not sending the officers if the 911 call turned out to be true.

Abdullah’s attorneys alleged that police targeted her because of her activism.

LAPD investigators said in 2021 that the teenagers, aged 13 to 16, connected over the Discord chat platform and were suspected in more than 30 bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting “video gamers, activists, schools, airports, houses of worship, entertainment venues and memorial parks.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

5h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

1h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

14m ago

Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition
Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to the Sherbourne...

46m ago

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

5h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

1h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

14m ago

Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition
Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to the Sherbourne...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

6h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

7h ago

2:41
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the decision to award a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

8h ago

2:22
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026

The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.

10h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

21h ago

More Videos