Dying ex-doctor leaves Virginia prison 2 years after pardon for killing his dad

FILE - Vince Gilmer, is shown during an interview with the Bristol Herald Courier on March 20, 2005, from the Washington County jail in Abington, Va. Gilmer, the former North Carolina doctor whose murder conviction and medical mystery captured widespread attention after being documented in a popular radio show and a book, was released from the Marion prison on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 4:57 pm.

MARION, Va. (AP) — A former North Carolina doctor who was pardoned for killing his father left a Virginia prison for a hospital on Thursday, more than a decade after a doctor began advocating for his release because of a rare brain condition.

Vince Gilmer is in the terminal stages of Huntington’s disease, an incurable illness that affects patients’ cognition and physical abilities. It was the basis of Gilmer’s conditional pardon from a life sentence two years ago by then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Gilmer admitted to killing his father, whom he accused at trial of sexually abusing him as a child. Supporters argue the trial’s outcome would likely have been different if he had been properly diagnosed. They said admission to a treatment center was the more appropriate outcome.

Gilmer left Marion Correctional Treatment Center late Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a statement. Gilmer’s supporters said Tuesday that he would be taken to a hospital for long-term care, which is in line with his pardon terms.

Dr. Benjamin Gilmer is Vince Gilmer’s advocate and legal guardian, although the men are not related. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Vince Gilmer uses a wheelchair, is losing his cognitive abilities and is at high risk for aspiration pneumonia.

Benjamin Gilmer wrote in his book, “The Other Dr. Gilmer,” that he dug into Vince Gilmer’s case after he joined the family medicine clinic just outside of Asheville, where Vince Gilmer used to work. Patients and former colleagues described Vince Gilmer as a dedicated clinician who cared for patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Benjamin Gilmer eventually contacted Vince Gilmer in prison to try to square his reputation with the horrific crime. His quest was documented by journalist Sarah Koenig, later the host of the popular podcast “Serial,” on an episode of “This American Life” titled “Dr. Gilmer and Mr. Hyde.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

10m ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

4h ago

Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1
Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1

Fran DeGouveia got pulled over for a minor traffic infraction last week, but she tells 680 NewsRadio that she was “thrown for a loop” when the officer also fined her for not having renewed her licence...

3h ago

CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today
CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, CityNews will live stream a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor. The debate, which is being organized by Food Banks...

4h ago

Top Stories

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

10m ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

4h ago

Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1
Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1

Fran DeGouveia got pulled over for a minor traffic infraction last week, but she tells 680 NewsRadio that she was “thrown for a loop” when the officer also fined her for not having renewed her licence...

3h ago

CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today
CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, CityNews will live stream a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor. The debate, which is being organized by Food Banks...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

4h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

6h ago

2:41
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the decision to award a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

6h ago

2:22
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026

The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.

8h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

20h ago

More Videos