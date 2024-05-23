Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2024 4:39 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 4:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,200.79, down 145.97 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $49.45 on 13.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $55.15 on 10.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $27.40 on 9.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down six cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $35.92 on 8.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.23, or 1.60 per cent, to $75.58 on 6.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.34, or 0.92 per cent, to $143.67 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.23, or 1.60 per cent, to $75.58. TD Bank Group’s second-quarter profit fell 22 per cent from last year as it booked costs related to a high-profile failure of its U.S. anti-money laundering program. The bank had warned of the $615-million initial charge it was taking in connection with its talks with U.S. regulators, allowing analysts to adjust projections that the bank then handily beat. Despite repeated questioning from analysts, the bank didn’t provide any new information such as timelines or expected penalties on the multiple investigations it faces in the U.S., but chief executive Bharat Masrani said the bank is doing all it can to help wrap them up.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Technology. Up 13 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $19.95. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has signed a North American partnership deal with Uber to integrate Uber Direct and Uber Eats marketplace into its platform. The Montreal-based payments technology firm says the built-in integrations will allow Lightspeed merchants to list menu offerings and take orders from the Uber Eats marketplace. They will also be able to take orders from their own websites through Lightspeed’s order anywhere system and then use Uber Direct for the delivery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

14m ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement in line with their demands on divestment, disclosure of investments and academic ties, conditional on encampments...

4m ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

4h ago

Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1
Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1

Fran DeGouveia got pulled over for a minor traffic infraction last week, but she tells 680 NewsRadio that she was “thrown for a loop” when the officer also fined her for not having renewed her licence...

3h ago

Top Stories

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

14m ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement in line with their demands on divestment, disclosure of investments and academic ties, conditional on encampments...

4m ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

4h ago

Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1
Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1

Fran DeGouveia got pulled over for a minor traffic infraction last week, but she tells 680 NewsRadio that she was “thrown for a loop” when the officer also fined her for not having renewed her licence...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

4h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

6h ago

2:41
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the decision to award a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

6h ago

2:22
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026

The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.

8h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

20h ago

More Videos