Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,200.79, down 145.97 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $49.45 on 13.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $55.15 on 10.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $27.40 on 9.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down six cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $35.92 on 8.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.23, or 1.60 per cent, to $75.58 on 6.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.34, or 0.92 per cent, to $143.67 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.23, or 1.60 per cent, to $75.58. TD Bank Group’s second-quarter profit fell 22 per cent from last year as it booked costs related to a high-profile failure of its U.S. anti-money laundering program. The bank had warned of the $615-million initial charge it was taking in connection with its talks with U.S. regulators, allowing analysts to adjust projections that the bank then handily beat. Despite repeated questioning from analysts, the bank didn’t provide any new information such as timelines or expected penalties on the multiple investigations it faces in the U.S., but chief executive Bharat Masrani said the bank is doing all it can to help wrap them up.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Technology. Up 13 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $19.95. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has signed a North American partnership deal with Uber to integrate Uber Direct and Uber Eats marketplace into its platform. The Montreal-based payments technology firm says the built-in integrations will allow Lightspeed merchants to list menu offerings and take orders from the Uber Eats marketplace. They will also be able to take orders from their own websites through Lightspeed’s order anywhere system and then use Uber Direct for the delivery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press