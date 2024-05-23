N.B. lieutenant-governor does not need to be bilingual, says Court of Appeal

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy places a wreath at the cenotaph as part of the provincial Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. New Brunswick's Court of Appeal says that while it is desirable for the province's lieutenant-governor to be bilingual, the Constitution doesn't impose such a requirement.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 12:56 pm.

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Court of Appeal says that while it is desirable for the province’s lieutenant-governor to be bilingual, the Constitution doesn’t impose such a requirement.

In its decision released today, the Court of Appeal reversed a lower court ruling that said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated constitutional language protections when he appointed unilingual anglophone Brenda Murphy as lieutenant-governor in 2019.

The Acadian Society of New Brunswick had challenged Murphy’s appointment, arguing that it violated the right to communicate with and receive services from the government in either official language.

But the Court of Appeal panel says that while residents of Canada’s only officially bilingual province have the right to receive services in either language, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not impose an obligation to appoint a bilingual lieutenant-governor.

The court says the use of Canada’s two official languages in the office of the lieutenant-governor doesn’t depend on the “personal linguistic capabilities” of the office holder.

The Acadian society said in a statement it maintains its position that a bilingual lieutenant-governor is a constitutional imperative and it intends to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

3h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

56m ago

Appeal court upholds TTC workers' right to strike as potential job action looms
Appeal court upholds TTC workers' right to strike as potential job action looms

Ontario's top court has upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike, a decision that comes just days before potential job action. The Court of Appeal for Ontario on Thursday dismissed...

42m ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

56m ago

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

3h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

56m ago

Appeal court upholds TTC workers' right to strike as potential job action looms
Appeal court upholds TTC workers' right to strike as potential job action looms

Ontario's top court has upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike, a decision that comes just days before potential job action. The Court of Appeal for Ontario on Thursday dismissed...

42m ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

56m ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

17h ago

2:20
Summer-like end to the week
Summer-like end to the week

The humidity of the last few days will lift and sunny, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

19h ago

2:52
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians

The majority of Canadians are having trouble believing grocery inflation is slowing. Plus, one company is cashing in on artificial intelligence, and a new Barbie doll is honouring a Canadian sports legend. Fil Martino reports.

20h ago

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

22h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.
More Videos