A man from Etobicoke shared the details of his recent $2 million win through Ontario 49, revealing that he was so thrilled with the news that he woke up his wife as she slept.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Tuisko Buchholz as the $2 million jackpot winner from the Ontario 49 draw on May 8.

Buchholz, who works as a consultant, has been a weekly lottery player with OLG for almost 10 years. His win came after he subscribed to Ontario 49 draws on OLG.ca.

“I received an email from OLG, but at first, I didn’t think there was anything special about it. I checked the OLG app and was shocked,” he said. “I had to double-check it to make sure it was real.”

Buchholz was so overjoyed by the news that he woke up his wife.

“She was pleasantly surprised! It feels like a breath of fresh air. I always knew there was the potential to win, but I never expected a win like this. I am grateful,” the Etobicoke man said.

Buchholz will speak with a financial advisor as he looks ahead to “a wonderful opportunity to get ahead as a family.” His winning ticket was purchased online.

Ontario 49 is $1 per play, and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday.