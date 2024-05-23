OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. OpenAI will start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal between the two companies. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 2:18 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 2:26 pm.

OpenAI will start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal between the two companies.

Open AI will be allowed to display content from News Corp. mastheads in response to user questions and to enhance its products. It will have access to current and archived content from News Corp.’s major news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph and others.

The agreement does not include access to content from any of News Corp.’s other businesses.

News Corp. will also help to ensure the highest journalism standards are present across OpenAI’s offering.

“News Corporation’s announcement of a multi-year, global partnership with OpenAI to license its news content, including the Wall Street Journal, is credit positive,” Jason Cuomo, senior vice president for Moody’s Ratings, said. “Collaborating with the leader in generative AI validates the company’s approach to effectively monetizing the value of News Corp.’s media brands and validates the opportunity to grow sales and profitability in the news media segment.”

OpenAI has also made licensing deals with other media companies including The Associated Press, news publishing giants Axel Springer in Germany and Prisa Media in Spain, France’s Le Monde newspaper and the London-based Financial Times. It’s hunt for more data to train its AI systems also has led to deals outside the news industry, such as with the social media forum Reddit.

______

AP Business Writer Matt O’Brien contributed to this report.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

2h ago

Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1
Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1

Fran DeGouveia got pulled over for a minor traffic infraction last week, but she tells 680 NewsRadio that she was “thrown for a loop” when the officer also fined her for not having renewed her licence...

1h ago

CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today
CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, CityNews will live stream a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor. The debate, which is being organized by Food Banks...

2h ago

2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud
2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after an investigation into a bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses exceeding $250,000. Investigators say between February...

47m ago

