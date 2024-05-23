Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans says he’s recovering from a minor stroke

FILE - Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., speaks with reporters about the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Act, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. Evans of Philadelphia said Thursday, May 23, 2024 that he is in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 2:15 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 2:43 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia said Thursday that he is in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks.

Evans, a Democrat serving his fourth term, said he is having difficulty with one of his legs that will impact his walking for some time and expects to leave the rehabilitation facility in about a week.

Evans, 70, said he received the diagnosis this week for a stroke that was so minor that he didn’t realize what had happened for a few days. He said the stroke won’t affect his long-term ability to serve in Congress.

He said he took some time to rest and decide how to go public with the diagnosis.

“In the coming months, I want to help educate people and remove the stigma that sometimes accompanies strokes — many people can recover and continue on with their life and their work,” Evans said.

Evans served for 36 years in the state House of Representatives, rising to become Appropriations Committee chairman, before winning the seat of the convicted former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah.

