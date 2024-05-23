Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite for Gordon Lightfoot tribute

Meredith Moon performs "Oh So Sweet" at "Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot" a tribute concert to the Canadian musician, in Toronto, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2024 10:31 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 10:42 pm.

TORONTO — Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson swooped in as surprise performers at the Gordon Lightfoot tribute concert.

The former Rush bandmates arrived late in the star-studded show at Toronto’s Massey Hall as unannounced guests, joining Blue Rodeo to perform “The Way I Feel.”

It’s one of few moments where Lee and Lifeson have played together in public since Rush’s final tour in 2015.

They briefly reunited during a tribute concert to drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

“Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot” honoured the Canadian singer-songwriter, who died last year at 84.

Other performers included Sylvia Tyson, Allison Russell, Burton Cummings and Lightfoot’s youngest daughter, Meredith Moon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

11m ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

2h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

4h ago

Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate
Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor discussed topics such as insecurities in housing, income and food in Mississauga. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

11m ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

2h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

4h ago

Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate
Housing, income, food insecurity discussed at Mississauga mayoral debate

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor discussed topics such as insecurities in housing, income and food in Mississauga. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

10h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

10h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

12h ago

2:41
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the decision to award a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

12h ago

2:22
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026

The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.

15h ago

More Videos