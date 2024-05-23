Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite for Gordon Lightfoot tribute

TORONTO — Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson swooped in as surprise performers at the Gordon Lightfoot tribute concert.

The former Rush bandmates arrived late in the star-studded show at Toronto’s Massey Hall as unannounced guests, joining Blue Rodeo to perform “The Way I Feel.”

It’s one of few moments where Lee and Lifeson have played together in public since Rush’s final tour in 2015.

They briefly reunited during a tribute concert to drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

“Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot” honoured the Canadian singer-songwriter, who died last year at 84.

Other performers included Sylvia Tyson, Allison Russell, Burton Cummings and Lightfoot’s youngest daughter, Meredith Moon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press