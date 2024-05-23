Takeaways: How intelligence agencies’ are cautiously embracing generative AI

By Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 5:24 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 5:26 am.

ARLINGTON, Virginia (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies are scrambling to embrace the AI revolution, convinced they’ll otherwise be smothered in data as sensor-generated surveillance tech further blankets the planet. They also need to keep pace with competitors, who are already using AI to seed social media platforms with deepfakes.

But the tech is young and brittle, and officials are acutely aware that generative AI is anything but tailor-made for a trade steeped in danger and deception.

Years before OpenAI’s ChatGPT set off the current generative AI marketing frenzy, U.S. intelligence and defense officials were experimenting with the technology. One contractor, Rhombus Power, used it to uncover fentanyl trafficking in China in 2019 at rates far exceeding human-only analysis. Rhombus would later predict Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine four months in advance with 80% certainty.

EMBRACING AI WON’T BE SIMPLE

CIA director William Burns recently wrote in Foreign Affairs that U.S. intelligence requires “sophisticated artificial intelligence models that can digest mammoth amounts of open-source and clandestinely acquired information.”

But the agency’s inaugural chief technology officer, Nand Mulchandani, cautions that because generative AI models “hallucinate” they are best treated as a “crazy, drunk friend” — capable of incredible insight but also bias-prone fibbers.

There are also security and privacy issues. Adversaries could steal and poison them. They may contain sensitive personal data agents aren’t authorized to see.

Gen AI is mostly good as a virtual assistant, says Mulchandani, looking for “the needle in the needle stack.” What it won’t ever do, officials insist, is replace human analysts.

AN OPEN-SOURCE AI NAMED ‘OSIRIS’

While officials won’t say whether they are using generative AI for anything big on classified networks, thousands of analysts across the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies now use a CIA-developed generative AI called Osiris. It ingests unclassified and publicly or commercially available data — what’s known as open-source — and writes annotated summaries. It includes a chatbot so analysts can ask follow-up questions.

Osiris uses multiple commercial AI models. Mulchandani said the agency is not committing to any single model or tech vendor. “It’s still early days,” he said.

Experts believe predictive analysis, war-gaming and scenario brainstorming will be among generative AI’s most important uses for intel workers.

‘REGULAR AI’ ALREADY IN USE

Even before generative AI, intel agencies were using machine learning and algorithms. One use case: Alerting analysts during off hours to potentially important developments. An analyst could instruct an AI to ring their phone no matter the hour. It couldn’t describe what happened – that would be classified – but could say “you need to come in and look at this.”

AI bigshots vying for U.S. intelligence agency business include Microsoft, which announced on May 7 that it was offering OpenAI’s GPT-4 for top-secret networks, though the product is not yet accredited on classified networks.

A competitor, Primer AI, lists two intelligence agencies among its customers, documents posted online for recent military AI workshops show. One Primer product is designed to “detect emerging signals of breaking events” using AI-powered searches of more than 60,000 news and social media sources in 100 languages including Twitter, Telegram, Reddit and Discord.

Like Rhombus Power’s product, it helps analysts identify key people, organizations and locations and also uses computer vision. At a demo just days after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Primer executives described how their technology separates fact from fiction in the flood of online information from the Middle East.

CHALLENGES AHEAD AS AI SPREADS

The most important near-term AI challenges for U.S. intelligence officials are apt to be counteracting how adversaries use it: To pierce U.S. defenses, spread disinformation and attempt to undermine Washington’s ability to read their intent and capabilities.

The White House is also concerned that generative AI models adopted by U.S. agencies could be infiltrated and poisoned.

Another worry: Ensuring the privacy of people whose personal data may be embedded in an AI model. Authorities say it is not currently possible to guarantee that’s all removed from an AI model.

That’s one reason the intelligence community is not in “move-fast-and-break-things” mode on generative AI, says John Beieler, the top AI official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Model integrity and security are a concern if government agencies end up using AIs to explore bio- and cyberweapons tech.

DIFFERENT AGENCIES, DIFFERENT AI MISSIONS

How AI gets adopted will vary widely by intelligence agency according to mission. The National Security Agency mostly intercepts communications. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is charged with seeing and understanding every inch of the planet.

Supercharging those missions with Gen AI is a priority — and much less complicated than, say, how the FBI might use the technology given its legal limitations on domestic surveillance.

The NGA issued in December a request for proposals for a completely new type of AI model that would use imagery it collects — from satellites, from ground-level sensors – to harvest precise geospatial intel with simple voice or text prompts. Gen AI applications also make a lot of sense for cyberconflict.

MATCHING WITS WITH RIVALS

Generative AI won’t easily match wits with rival masters of deception.

Analysts work with “incomplete, ambiguous, often contradictory snippets of partial, unreliable information,” notes Zachery Tyson Brown, a former defense intelligence officer. He believes intel agencies will invite disaster if they embrace generative AI too enthusiastically, swiftly or completely. The models don’t reason. They merely predict. And their designers can’t entirely explain how they work.

Linda Weissgold, a former CIA deputy director of analysis, doesn’t see AI replacing human analysts any time soon.

Quick decisions are often required based on incomplete data. Intelligence “customers” – the most important being the president of the United States — want human insight and experience central to the decision options they’re offered, she says.

“I don’t think it will ever be acceptable to some president for the intelligence community to come in and say, ‘I don’t know, the black box just told me so.’”

Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men in critical condition following late-night shooting in Mississauga
2 men in critical condition following late-night shooting in Mississauga

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo Road and Lorca Crescent...

1h ago

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

22m ago

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario
'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside...

22m ago

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

7h ago

Top Stories

2 men in critical condition following late-night shooting in Mississauga
2 men in critical condition following late-night shooting in Mississauga

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo Road and Lorca Crescent...

1h ago

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

22m ago

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario
'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside...

22m ago

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Summer-like end to the week
Summer-like end to the week

The humidity of the last few days will lift and sunny, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

12h ago

2:52
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians

The majority of Canadians are having trouble believing grocery inflation is slowing. Plus, one company is cashing in on artificial intelligence, and a new Barbie doll is honouring a Canadian sports legend. Fil Martino reports.

12h ago

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

14h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

17h ago

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 
More Videos