The Constitutional Court of Thailand agrees to hear a case that could imperil the prime minister

FILE- Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin talks to reporters at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Thursday, May 23, accepted a petition from members of the country’s outgoing Senate to consider suspending Thavisin from office over his appointment of a Cabinet member. The court ruled that Srettha’s appointment of Pichit Chuenban as Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office was in violation of section 160 of the constitution, which bars those who have been sentenced to imprisonment or those who fail to comply with “ethical standards.” (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

By Napat Kongsawad, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 3:39 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 3:42 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court accepted a petition Thursday from members of the country’s outgoing Senate to begin an ethics probe against the prime minister over his appointment of a Cabinet member.

If eventually found guilty, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin could be ousted from his position.

The court ruled that Srettha’s appointment of Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office was in violation of Section 160 of the constitution, which requires those in ministerial positions to “be of evident integrity” and bars those who fail to comply with ethical standards.

Pichit was jailed for six months in 2008 on contempt of court charges after he tried to bribe a judge presiding over former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s land purchase case with 2 million baht ($55,000) in a grocery bag.

Pichit resigned from his post Tuesday in what he described in his resignation letter as an effort to protect the prime minister. The minister of the Prime Minister’s Office is a position similar to the president’s chief of staff in the United States. Pichit had been in the job for 23 days following a cabinet reshuffle in late April.

The petition from 40 senators is seen as the biggest challenge Srettha’s government has faced since it came to power in August 2023. The complaint comes even after the current batch of senators officially ended their terms on May 11. The process of selecting a new Senate began this week and is supposed to be concluded in July.

Srettha survived an initial suspension vote Thursday, after the court voted 5-4 to not suspend the prime minister. Srettha now has 15 days to justify Pichit’s nomination to the court. After that, the court will deliberate on his suspension or impeachment.

The Constitutional Court has a record of rulings that favor the country’s conservative establishment, which is suspicious of political parties with populist leanings. Srettha and the ruling Pheu Thai Party are part of former Prime Minister Thaksin’s political machine. Thaksin was ousted by a military coup in 2006. His electoral popularity was seen as a threat to the influence of the traditional elite, including the army.

His ouster set up years of struggle between his supporters and his opponents, sometimes fought in the streets, and sometimes in the courts. Thaksin-backed parties continue to perform strongly in elections, however.

In July, the political power of the military-appointed Senate was dramatically displayed. In a joint session with the lower house, the Senate blocked the progressive Move Forward Party’s candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from becoming prime minister, even after his party won the most seats in the election and formed a 312-seat coalition in the 500-member lower house.

Napat Kongsawad, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

6h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

13h ago

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

10h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

10h ago

Top Stories

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

6h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

13h ago

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

10h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Summer-like end to the week
Summer-like end to the week

The humidity of the last few days will lift and sunny, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

10h ago

2:52
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians

The majority of Canadians are having trouble believing grocery inflation is slowing. Plus, one company is cashing in on artificial intelligence, and a new Barbie doll is honouring a Canadian sports legend. Fil Martino reports.

11h ago

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

13h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

16h ago

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 
More Videos