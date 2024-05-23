‘Close-knit family’: Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 23, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 12:28 pm.

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family.

The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas as the Lotto Max winner from the April 19, 2024, draw. Chialtas explained that he purchased the winning ticket while shopping for groceries. Once he learned that he won, he couldn’t wait to tell those closest to him.

“We are a very close-knit family. It’s a bit of cliché, just like that movie, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. “That’s why I turned to them first with this incredible news.”

Chialtas said the win is noteworthy because his lottery numbers are meaningful to his children, siblings and other family members. When the Toronto man checked his ticket after the draw, he noticed he had only matched three numbers and assumed he had won a free ticket, but something told him to check again.

“That’s when I realized I was looking at the numbers from the wrong draw date. So, I went back to find the results from the April 19 Lotto Max draw, and that’s when I saw I matched all seven numbers. I was in total shock,” he said.

OLG winner in such disbelief he had asked friend to check numbers again

Chialtas decided to be extra cautious when authenticating the winning numbers, so much so that he asked someone else for assistance.

“I asked [my best friend] to check the numbers on OLG.ca and to read them to me. All the numbers still matched,” he explained.

“It was unbelievable to us, but we had to make sure I had the winning ticket. So we decided to meet up at a store near our homes and triple-check them using the in-store ticket checker. When reality started to sink in, all I wanted to do was leave the store quietly, but my friend was freaking out.”

The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas as the Lotto Max winner from the April 19, 2024, draw. Photo: OLG.

Chialtas disclosed that he had been suffering from some health issues in the past year, noting that his family helped him through the challenging times.

“It’s been humbling and heart-warming to have their love during this entire incredible experience. They have kept me grounded and focused on what’s most important — my family,” he said.

With the winnings, Chialtas plans to travel and ensure the payment of his children’s education. He also wants to give back to the community.

“I plan to adopt a rescue dog so that I can change their life for the better, just like what’s happened to me,” he added.

“We can buy anything now, but the memories are more important because they will last a lifetime. So, we, as a family, will make those memories happen together. I love saying ‘we’ because it’s never ‘I’; it’s always ‘we.’ They made me feel safe and supported, so at this life-changing moment, it’s all about ‘we.'”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sheppard Ticket Centre inside the Yonge-Sheppard Centre on Yonge Street in Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

1h ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

3h ago

2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud
2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after an investigation into a bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses exceeding $250,000. Investigators say between February...

34m ago

'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize
'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize

A man from Etobicoke shared the details of his recent $2 million win through Ontario 49, revealing that he was so thrilled with the news that he woke up his wife as she slept. The Ontario Lottery and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

1h ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

3h ago

2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud
2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after an investigation into a bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses exceeding $250,000. Investigators say between February...

34m ago

'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize
'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize

A man from Etobicoke shared the details of his recent $2 million win through Ontario 49, revealing that he was so thrilled with the news that he woke up his wife as she slept. The Ontario Lottery and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

15h ago

2:20
Summer-like end to the week
Summer-like end to the week

The humidity of the last few days will lift and sunny, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

18h ago

2:52
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians

The majority of Canadians are having trouble believing grocery inflation is slowing. Plus, one company is cashing in on artificial intelligence, and a new Barbie doll is honouring a Canadian sports legend. Fil Martino reports.

18h ago

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

21h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

23h ago

More Videos