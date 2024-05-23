Toronto police launching Project ERASE to combat street racing

Toronto police are set to launch a joint approach to combating street racing with other police forces across the GTA.

Investigators will announce the details of Project ERASE (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere) at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Exhibition Place.

Members from police services in Toronto, York, Peel, Halton, Hamilton and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be in attendance.

“Street racing has no boundaries, and police services across the GTA are committed to working collaboratively to reduce serious injury and death on area roads,” a Toronto police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

The news conference will be live-streamed on YouTube.