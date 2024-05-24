2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese killed in building collapse in Spain’s Mallorca island

Medics take injured people away from a building that collapsed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 23, 2024. Spanish emergency authorities say that four people have died and 21 more have been injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca. (Isaac Buj/Europa Press via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 5:20 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 5:26 am.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

Police said two German women, aged 20 and 30, died, along with a 33-year-old Spanish woman and a 44-year-old Senegalese man. The Spanish woman worked in the club, they said.

Palma de Mallorca Mayor Jaime Martínez and firefighter department spokesman Eder García told reporters that excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have caused the collapse Thursday.

Sixteen people were injured and five were said to be in serious condition. They were being treated at local hospitals. There were no immediately details on their nationalities.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists. The building housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club, located near the beach, and the area was packed with tourists at the time.

Police were unable to say how many people were on the premises around 8:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Public television the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported Thursday night that there were people dancing on the terrace that collapsed onto the floor below.

No official cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

The city declared three days of mourning, and a minute of silence was to be observed at noon Friday.

The Associated Press



