American soldier arrested in Russia over an alleged theft will remain in custody, state media report

By The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 8:26 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 8:42 am.

An American soldier arrested in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok on charges of stealing lost an appeal against his detention and will remain in custody, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Friday, citing court officials.

The soldier, identified by court officials as Gordon Black, will remain in custody at least until July 2, the report said, after the Primorsky Regional Court upheld the lower court’s ruling to place Black in custody pending investigation and trial.

Several U.S. officials said earlier this month that Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to Fort Cavazos in Texas. Instead, officials said that Black, who is married, traveled to Russia to see a longtime girlfriend. He was detained in Vladivostok, a major military and commercial Pacific port in Russia’s Far East, and accused of stealing from her.

RIA Novosti said, citing local police, that Black has admitted guilt and is cooperating with investigators.

Black’s arrest further complicates U.S. relations with Russia, which have grown increasingly tense as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Russia is known to be holding a number of Americans in its jails, including corporate security executive Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The U.S. government has designated both as wrongfully detained and has been trying to negotiate for their release.

Others detained include Travis Leake, a musician who had been living in Russia for years and was arrested last year on drug-related charges; Marc Fogel, a teacher in Moscow, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison, also on drug charges; and dual nationals Alsu Kurmasheva and Ksenia Khavana.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference at 10:30...

1h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

13h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

4h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

20h ago

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference at 10:30...

1h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

13h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

4h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

10h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

16h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

21h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

21h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.
More Videos