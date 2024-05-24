CBSA union warns of June border disruptions following strike mandate

The union representing workers at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a strike affecting Canada’s borders this summer is possible. A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer's uniform as he listens during an announcement in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 24, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The union representing workers at the Canada Border Services Agency says a possible strike could affect Canada’s borders this summer.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 9,000 of its members who work for the CBSA have secured a strike mandate.

It is warning that could lead to “significant disruptions” at Canada’s borders ahead of the busy summer travel season, though the government says most front-line workers would have to keep working.

The union says workers will be in a legal strike position in June, which is also when mediation sessions are scheduled to begin.

It says members have been without a contract for two years, and issues include getting wages in line with other law enforcement agencies and securing remote work options.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will continue to negotiate.

“We know when it comes to CBSA, the work they do is extremely important and extremely difficult,” he said at an unrelated news conference Friday.

“But we also know that the best labour agreements happen at the bargaining table, and that’s exactly where the ministers are focused and we will continue to do that.”

The Treasury Board of Canada says it is willing to continue bargaining.

“Rather than planning for disruption, PSAC should focus on negotiation so we can reach an agreement as quickly as possible that is fair to employees and taxpayers,” it said in a press release.

It said 90 per cent of front-line border employees are classified as essential, which means they would have to continue providing service in the event of a strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

1h ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

9m ago

Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration

The 2024 edition of Doors Open Toronto on May 25 and 26 will have 50 new sites along with several returning favourites.

8h ago

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man
Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in the city's east end. Officers were called to a residence in the Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

