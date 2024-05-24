The bodies of 3 more hostages are recovered from Gaza by the Israeli army

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a performance calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

By Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 4:05 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 5:12 am.

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza, Israel’s army said Friday, as the top United Nations court prepares to rule on whether Israel must halt its military operations and withdraw from the enclave.

The bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux were found and their families have been notified. The army said they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on Oct. 7.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the Oct. 7 attack. Around half of those hostages have since been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to both eliminate Hamas and bring all the hostages back, but he’s made little progress. He faces pressure to resign, and the U.S. has threatened to scale back its support over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

On Friday Netanyahu said the country had a duty to do everything to return those abducted, both those killed and those who are alive.

The country is also expecting a ruling Friday afternoon by the International Court of Justice to decide on an urgent plea by South Africa to order Israel to cease operations. Israel is unlikely to comply with any such order. Even so, a cease-fire order by judges of the International Court of Justice would heap more pressure on an increasingly isolated Israel.

On the hostages, Israelis are divided into two main camps: those who want the government to put the war on hold and free the hostages, and others who think the hostages are an unfortunate price to pay for eradicating Hamas. On-and-off negotiations mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt have yielded little.

Anger is growing at home at the government’s handling of the hostage crisis.

Earlier this week a group representing the families of hostages released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7.

The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful.

The video sparked more protests across the country calling for the hostages’ release.

The army said on Friday the hostages were found during an operation in Jabaliya. Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a news conference that the army was able to retrieve the bodies based on “critical intelligence” uncovered last week by Israeli forces operating in Gaza.

The group representing the families of the hostages said the bodies had been returned to their families for burial.

Nisenbaum, 59, was a Brazilian-Israeli from the southern city of Sderot. He was taken hostage when he went to rescue his 4-year-old granddaughter.

Oryon Hernandez Radoux, 30, was a French-Mexican citizen taken from the Nova music festival, which he attended with his partner Shani Louk. Louk’s body was one of those found by the army nearly a week ago.

Yablonka, 42, a father of two, was also taken from the music festival. His family in December told the AP that he loved music. Yablonka’s family had no news of him for nearly two months after he’d been taken, not knowing if he was alive or dead.

Israel’s offensive since the war began has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, and has caused a humanitarian crisis and a near-famine.

While it has weakened Hamas’ capabilities, after nearly eight months of war, militants are regrouping in some of the hardest-hit areas in northern Gaza and resuming rocket attacks into nearby Israeli communities. Israel says its troops are operating in Rafah in the south, in central Gaza and in Jabaliya in the north.

Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

6h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

8h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

10h ago

Addictions minister had 'deep concerns' with Toronto's decriminalization pitch
Addictions minister had 'deep concerns' with Toronto's decriminalization pitch

OTTAWA — Federal Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks says she had "deep concerns" about the lack of limits Toronto put on its now-rejected pitch to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs — and the...

18m ago

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

6h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

8h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

10h ago

Addictions minister had 'deep concerns' with Toronto's decriminalization pitch
Addictions minister had 'deep concerns' with Toronto's decriminalization pitch

OTTAWA — Federal Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks says she had "deep concerns" about the lack of limits Toronto put on its now-rejected pitch to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs — and the...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

6h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

11h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

16h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

16h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.
More Videos