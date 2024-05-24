Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,320.87, up 120.08 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $55.06 on 10.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 39 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $36.31 on 9.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $49.53 on 9.1 million shares.

IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX:IMG). Mining. Up 17 cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $5.48 on 7.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Up 21 cents, or 1.94 per cent, to $11.04 on 5.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.70, or 2.25 per cent, to $77.28 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel and Luxury. Up $2.60, or 5.33 per cent, to $51.41. The CEO and board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. resigned ahead of the company’s annual meeting on Tuesday, paving the way for the company’s co-founder to return as chief executive. Several major Gildan shareholders have been attempting to have the clothing maker’s former CEO Glenn Chamandy reinstated since his ouster last year to make way for Vince Tyra. Gildan confirmed Thursday evening that Tyra stepped down, and that before resigning, the board appointed a slate of directors proposed by shareholder Browning West in its stead.

Enerplus Corp. (TSX:ERF). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $27.56. Enerplus Corp. said its shareholders have voted to approve a takeover of the company by U.S. company Chord Energy Corp. The Calgary-based oil and gas company said shareholders voted 99.6 per cent in favour of the stock-and-cash deal. Enerplus also said the transaction has received Investment Canada Act approval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press