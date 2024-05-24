Music Review: RM of BTS has a new solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ an elastic experiment

This image released by BigHit shows “Right Place, Wrong Person” by RM. (BigHit via AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 12:12 pm.

All seven members of BTS are currently serving South Korea’s compulsory enlistment for men of a certain age — and in what should feel like an absence, the K-pop boy band is keeping their fans occupied with a steady release schedule of eclectic solo material. Next up is rapper RM’s second solo full-length album, “Right Place, Wrong Person.”

The thoughtful leader of BTS, RM is usually philosophical in his solo work, often unafraid to take big sonic risks, sometimes with big rewards. On “Right Place, Wrong Person,” he continues to ask the big questions atop elastic, genre-averse production.

The title track opens the bilingual album, launching with RM repeating the album’s title over and over again in a deep, almost militaristic cadence — before exploding into asymmetrical production ornamented by his gothic baritone.

From there follows the wet, funky bass of “Nuts”; the avant-garde “Around the world in a day” with the inventive guitarist Moses Sumney; and the haunted hip-hop of “Domodachi.” featuring British rapper Little Simz with ferocious drums and jazz-like improvisational instrumentation, a sensibility that continues into the following “Interlude.” There are few genres that strike fear in RM.

Or maybe they do, and that’s the point: Thematically, the album centers on the artist considering his own identity — one of the most famous people on the planet expressing that he feels out of step with the world. Naturally, the music mirrors that frustration, curiosity and meditation. “Groin’” is frustrated, raw rap and perhaps the most profane he has been to date. “Heaven” is dreamy shoegaze; he’s a rapper who can live inside ’90s alternative rock and own it.

The album’s closer, “Come back to me,” is yet another demonstration of RM’s penchant for collaboration: Kuo from the Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster plays guitar and bass on the laidback pop-rock song; OHHYUK from the South Korean band HYUKOH composed and arranged it. “Come back to me” is a whistle-along acoustic pop tune, but as the first song released off the album, it failed to encapsulate its maximalist spirit.

Perhaps “LOST!”, with its lightning-speed programmed synths, summertime riffs and soft, stacked harmonies, would’ve been a better choice for a first taste, effortlessly moving from pop, R&B, rap and electronic music with ease. It’s a deceptively optimistic listen with a different message from our narrator: “I’m goddamn lost,” a confused RM speak-sings. “I never been to club before.”

“Right Place, Wrong Time” benefits from RM’s big, existential questioning — and like the other pop philosophers that came before him, it doesn’t offer any answers. And it doesn’t sound like it is supposed to.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

updated

1h ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

4h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

16h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

updated

1h ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

4h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

16h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

4h ago

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

13h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.
3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.
2:32
Transformation from Yonge-Dundas to Sankofa Square begins with signage
Transformation from Yonge-Dundas to Sankofa Square begins with signage

Initial costs are being questioned as the process to rename Yonge-Dundas Square continues. Councillor Stephen Holyday warns the city will lose money. Mayor Olivia Chow says it will cost taxpayers nothing. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos