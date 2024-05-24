Notre Dame cathedral cross reinstalled in Paris amid restoration efforts

Workers install Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet in front of the cathedral spire, left, to be reinstalled Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 3:35 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 3:43 pm.

PARIS (AP) — The cross at the apse of Notre-Dame de Paris, which survived the devastating 2019 fire, was reinstalled atop the cathedral’s framework Friday after a meticulous restoration by artistic ironworkers from Normandy.

The imposing cross, spanning 12 meters and weighing 1.5 tons, is the only element of the choir roof that resisted the flames.

Approximately 250 companies and hundreds of craftsmen, architects, and professionals have contributed to the ongoing restoration project, aiming for the cathedral’s reopening on December 8, 2024.

The fire, which occurred on April 15, 2019, caused the collapse of Notre-Dame’s spire and part of its roof. Five years later, the restoration has made significant progress, including the reinstallation of the spire’s lead-covered needle.

The 2019 fire was a significant blow to the cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site and a symbol of Christianity that welcomed 12 million visitors each year.

The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

1h ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

6m ago

Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration

The 2024 edition of Doors Open Toronto on May 25 and 26 will have 50 new sites along with several returning favourites.

8h ago

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man
Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in the city's east end. Officers were called to a residence in the Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

1h ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

6m ago

Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration

The 2024 edition of Doors Open Toronto on May 25 and 26 will have 50 new sites along with several returning favourites.

8h ago

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man
Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in the city's east end. Officers were called to a residence in the Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

7h ago

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

17h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

22h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.
More Videos