S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — A broad-based rally helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.73 points at 22,333.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 121.51 points at 39,186.77. The S&P 500 index was up 40.06 points at 5,307.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 187.96 points at 16,923.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 72.98 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 48 cents at US$77.35 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$3.30 at US$2,340.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press