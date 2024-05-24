Tribes say their future is at stake as they push for Congress to consider Colorado River settlement

FILE - Low water levels at Wahweap Bay at Lake Powell along the Upper Colorado River Basin are pictured, June 9, 2021, at the Utah and Arizona border at Wahweap, Ariz. In a vote on Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Navajo Nation Council has unanimously approved a proposed water rights settlement that carries a price tag larger than any such agreement enacted by Congress. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 3:17 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 3:27 pm.

Within the heart of the Navajo Nation and in the shadow of the sandstone arch that is the namesake of the tribal capitol, a simple greeting and big smiles were shared over and over again Friday as tribal officials gathered: “Yá‘át’ééh abíní!”

It was a good morning indeed for Navajo President Buu Nygren as he signed legislation in Window Rock, Arizona, outlining a proposed water rights settlement that will ensure supplies from the Colorado River and other sources for three Native American tribes — as well as more security for drought-stricken Arizona.

The signature came a day after the tribal council voted unanimously in favor of the measure. It also was approved this week by the San Juan Southern Paiute and Hopi tribes.

Now, the three tribes will be working to get Congress’ approval for what could be the costliest water rights settlement in U.S. history.

“We’ve got a tall, tall task,” Nygren told the crowd. “But we’re going to get it done.”

The Navajos have one of the largest single outstanding claims in the Colorado River basin and officials say the needs across the territory exceed the proposed price tag of $5 billion.

Nearly a third of homes in the Navajo Nation — spanning 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — don’t have running water. Many homes on Hopi lands are similarly situated, and the San Juan Southern Paiute have been left for generations without a reservation — or water rights — to call their own.

Tribal leaders told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that the proposed settlement is about more than just a fundamental right to water, but marks a new path for cooperation among Native American tribes as they assert rights to harness natural resources and plan for the future amid the worsening effects of climate change.

While efforts to negotiate an agreement have been generations in the making, the leaders said the ongoing drought and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were among the challenges that drove the latest round of talks.

Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said Friday that the importance of having clean, reliable sources of drinking water became even more apparent during the pandemic. She talked about Navajo families who have to drive many miles to pick up water and haul it home and making due with just several gallons a day.

Other non-tribal parties to the settlement must still approve the measure, but tribal officials and their attorneys are hoping that discussions in Congress are well underway before the November election.

Congress has enacted nearly three dozen tribal water rights settlements across the U.S. over the last four decades. According to the U.S. Interior Department, federal negotiation teams are working on another 22 agreements involving dozens of tribes.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

1h ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

8m ago

Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration

The 2024 edition of Doors Open Toronto on May 25 and 26 will have 50 new sites along with several returning favourites.

8h ago

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man
Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in the city's east end. Officers were called to a residence in the Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

1h ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

8m ago

Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration
Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration

The 2024 edition of Doors Open Toronto on May 25 and 26 will have 50 new sites along with several returning favourites.

8h ago

Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man
Suspect charged with second-degree murder in death of 57-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in the city's east end. Officers were called to a residence in the Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

7h ago

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

17h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

22h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.
More Videos