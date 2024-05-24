Vigil, butterfly release among events to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The 19 fourth-graders and two teachers killed at the elementary school are being remembered, Friday, May 24, 2024 as the second anniversary of the one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history is marked. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 1:30 pm.

The 19 fourth-graders and two teachers killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, are being remembered as the second anniversary of the one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history is marked.

“They should still be with us — playing sports, creating art, dancing, laughing, learning, teaching, and making new memories with their families and friends,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement. “Today, we are remembering their stories, standing with their loved ones, and thinking of their community.”

Community members are set to gather Friday evening at a vigil to remember those killed on May 24, 2022, when a teenage gunman burst into classrooms at Robb Elementary School and began shooting. Other events have included a bell ringing and butterfly release at a local church.

Earlier this week, the families of 19 of the victims filed a $500 million federal lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers who were part of the botched law enforcement response to the shooting. The families said they also agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city, under which city leaders promised higher standards and better training for local police.

The federal lawsuit is the latest of several seeking accountability for the law enforcement response. More than 370 federal, state and local officers converged on the scene, but they waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the shooter.

Terrified students inside the classroom called 911 as agonized parents begged officers — some of whom could hear shots being fired while they stood in a hallway — to go in. A tactical team of officers eventually went into the classroom and killed the shooter.

Javier Cazares, the father of slain 9-year-old Jackie Cazares, said during a news conference announcing the lawsuit and settlement on Wednesday: “It’s been an unbearable two years. … No amount of money is worth the lives of our children. Justice and accountability has always been my main concern.”

It is the first lawsuit to be filed after a 600-page Justice Department report was released in January that catalogued “cascading failures” in training, communication, leadership and technology problems that day.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

16m ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

20m ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

6h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

4h ago

Top Stories

Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know
Beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at Ontario corner stores this fall. What you need to know

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario convenience stores later this summer, well ahead of schedule, with The Beer Store being paid $225 million in public funds. Premier Doug...

16m ago

Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms
Student organizers call U of T's offer 'a farce' as deadline to clear encampment looms

Organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto are calling the school's offer of a resolution "a farce," but they wouldn't confirm on Friday if they would clear the encampment...

20m ago

Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners
Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling...

6h ago

Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel
Man charged in woman's death at Mississauga motel

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman at a Mississauga motel earlier this week. Peel Regional Police were called to the motel at the intersection of Whittle Road and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

6h ago

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

15h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

20h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.
More Videos