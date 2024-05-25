A plane reported to be a World War II-era Spitfire crashes in a field in England

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 11:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — A small plane crashed into a field in eastern England on Saturday, police said. British media reported that the downed aircraft was a World War II-era Spitfire fighter.

Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were responding to reports that an aircraft had crashed in a field in Coningsby, about 150 miles (230 kilometers) north of London. The force said “it is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot.

The Ministry of Defense didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

RAF Coningsby, an air force base near the town, is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

Several of the planes were due to perform a flying display Saturday at the nearby Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Center.

The crash occurred days before wartime aircraft will take to the skies to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the June 6, 1944 Allied invasion of Normandy.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

35m ago

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

12h ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

12h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

35m ago

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

12h ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

12h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

12h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

13h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

18h ago

3:39
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are calling out U of T's latest offer. As Shauna Hunt reports, negotiations to end the three-week long encampment have come to a grinding halt.

21h ago

More Videos