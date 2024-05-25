Dolphin stuck in NJ creek dies after ‘last resort’ rescue attempt, officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 11:12 am.

CAPE MAY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, N.J. (AP) — Animal welfare officials say a dolphin stuck in a New Jersey creek for more than a week has died after a rescue attempt they say was attempted as a “last resort.”

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said crews first tried to herd the bottlenose dolphin out of Skeeter Island Creek in Cape May Court House, where it was first reported May 16. But they said the efforts were unsuccessful despite the help of more than a dozen people and three boats using specialized herding equipment.

Officials said they were trying to get the animal out of the area to open water without physical capture and handling, which would pose significant danger to both the dolphin and responders. But they said they decided Friday to try an in-water capture “as a last resort” in this case.

So a net was deployed from the boats around the dolphin and it was brought toward shore, but “unfortunately, once inside the net, the dolphin immediately panicked and expired within two minutes.” A full necropsy is planned at the New Jersey Animal Health and Diagnostic Lab, officials said

“Our entire team is deeply saddened about this outcome,” the center said in a statement. “Out-of-habitat cetaceans are the most difficult scenario in marine mammal rescue. As animals that live in the open ocean, this type of habitat is foreign to them and causes immense stress, making the chances of rescue and survival slim.”

Officials said earlier, however, that a similar situation with another bottlenose dolphin occurred in August 2016 in the same creek, and in that case rescue efforts were successful and the dolphin was eventually returned to the bay.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

38m ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

1m ago

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

12h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

1h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

38m ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

1m ago

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

12h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

12h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

13h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

18h ago

3:39
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are calling out U of T's latest offer. As Shauna Hunt reports, negotiations to end the three-week long encampment have come to a grinding halt.

21h ago

More Videos