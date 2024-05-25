Fire at a baby care center kills 7 infants in India’s capital, a fire officer says

People look at the burnt building of a baby care center in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 26, 2024. A fire broke out in the care center on Saturday night killing six infants, a fire service officer said on Sunday. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 11:27 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 1:12 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire broke out in a baby care center in India’s capital Saturday night, killing seven infants, a fire service officer said.

Rescuers carried 12 newborns from the center to a nearby hospital but five of them died due to smoke inhalation, fire officer Atul Garg said.

The five others survived and are being treated for smoke inhalation, he added.

The fire on the first floor of the center was extinguished in about an hour, said Suresh Kumar, another fire officer.

The cause of the fire in Vivek Vihar district of east Delhi was being investigated.

Earlier Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a big fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

The Associated Press


