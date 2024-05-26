Georgian PM, president criticize each other over media freedom law on Independence Day

A demonstrator with a Georgian national flag smiles during an opposition protest against foreign influence bill and celebrating of the Independence Day, in the center of in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, May 26, 2024. The opposition has denounced the bill as "the Russian law," because Moscow uses similar legislation to crack down on independent news media, nonprofits and activists critical of the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

By Sophiko Megrelidze, The Associated Press

Posted May 26, 2024 2:51 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 2:56 pm.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The president and prime minister of Georgia on Sunday lashed out at each other at a ceremony marking the country’s independence day as strong tensions persist over a law that critics say will obstruct media freedom and damage Georgia’s bid to join the European Union.

The measure would require media and non-governmental organizations to register as “carrying out the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their budget from abroad. Opponents denounce it as “the Russian law” because of similar regulations there.

Large protests have repeatedly been held in the capital Tbilisi as the measure made its way through parliament. After the legislature passed the bill, President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed it on May 18, but the Georgian Dream party of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and its backers have enough votes in parliament to override the veto.

“As the specter of Russia looms over us, partnership and rapprochement with Europe are the true path to preserving and strengthening our independence and peace. Those who sabotage and undermine this path trample upon and damage the peaceful and secure future of our country, hindering the path towards becoming a full member of the free and democratic world,” Zourabichvili said at the ceremony celebrating the 106th anniversary of Georgia’s declaration of independence from Russia.

At the same ceremony, Kobakhidze lauded Georgia’s development and sharply criticized Zourabichvili.

“It was the unity and reasonable steps of the people and their elected government that gave us the opportunity to maintain peace in the country for the past two years despite existential threats and multiple betrayals, including the betrayal of the president of Georgia.” he said.

In the evening, thousands of opponents of the measure marched along one of the main avenues of the capital. Some previous demonstrations against the law have brought clashes between protesters and police.

The European Union’s foreign policy arm has said “the adoption of this law negatively impacts Georgia’s progress on the EU path.” Critics say it may have been driven by Russia to thwart Georgia’s chances of further integrating with the West.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced that travel sections would be imposed on Georgian officials “who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia” and “it remains our hope that Georgia’s leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to move forward with their nation’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

Sophiko Megrelidze, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting
Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment on the  University of Toronto campus say they've prepared a counter offer to present to the school at a meeting Sunday afternoon. Graduate student Sara...

17m ago

Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall
Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall

A woman has suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at Fairview Mall on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a call at the mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before...

1h ago

As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing...

6h ago

Experts seeing 'more and more' hate content created by artificial intelligence
Experts seeing 'more and more' hate content created by artificial intelligence

OTTAWA — The clip is of a real historical event — a speech given by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in 1939 at the beginning of the Second World War. But there is one major difference. This viral video...

5h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting
Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment on the  University of Toronto campus say they've prepared a counter offer to present to the school at a meeting Sunday afternoon. Graduate student Sara...

17m ago

Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall
Woman suffers serious injuries from stabbing at Fairview Mall

A woman has suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at Fairview Mall on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a call at the mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area just before...

1h ago

As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing...

6h ago

Experts seeing 'more and more' hate content created by artificial intelligence
Experts seeing 'more and more' hate content created by artificial intelligence

OTTAWA — The clip is of a real historical event — a speech given by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in 1939 at the beginning of the Second World War. But there is one major difference. This viral video...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.

17h ago

2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.

20h ago

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.
2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.
2:38
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation

The TDSB is considering having students from Pape Jr. Elementary School move to a facility on Jones Avenue next year. Safety and disruption from construction by Metrolinx have raised concerns. Mark McAllister gathers reaction.

More Videos