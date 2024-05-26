Gunman arrested after wounding 5 people in Los Angeles area home, firing at helicopter, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted May 26, 2024 7:41 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 7:42 pm.

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (AP) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding five people at a Los Angeles area home and then firing at a police helicopter after locking himself inside, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found four gunshot victims at the residence in San Fernando, police said. A fifth victim was later found at a hospital, where San Fernando police determined he had driven himself, ABC 7 reported.

The suspect locked himself in the home and shot at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter before being taken into custody, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The relationship between the suspect and the shooting victims wasn’t known Sunday. Additional details about what led up to the gunfire or information about the victims’ conditions were not immediately released.

The man could face charges including attempted murder and shooting at an aircraft. He was held on $9.8 million bail.

San Fernando is a city of about 24,000 residents 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

